Concert Hall Panorama by onewing
Photo 503

Concert Hall Panorama

I am posting very early today because I have a dreadful cold at the moment. Yesterday I was supposed to go out with our walking group but didn't feel too good so gave it a miss and today is our girls lunch which I will also miss.

I woke up this morning with eyes and nose streaming and a terrible cough. Think I will go back to bed shortly because my head is banging.

Yesterday I posted photo of the Concert Hall at the Sydney Opera House and here is a panorama of the same venue. (four photos stitched together).

Will catch up later today when hopefully I will be feeling a bit better.

Going to get a cuppa and a couple of Panadol now.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is stunning!! I hope you feel better now especially since you had to miss two things you enjoy so much.
September 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A stunning image of this concert hall , hope you will be feeling better soon
September 8th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
I heard the sound improved too. Beautiful settings.
September 8th, 2023  
