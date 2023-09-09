Joan Sutherland Theatre Foyer - Sydney Opera House

I am posting early today because I really must catch up with some housework. I am feeling much better today but my house looks as though a bomb has hit it, ha ha.



This is a photo of the foyer of the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Opera House. Unfortunately, we were unable to go inside the Joan Sutherland Theatre because people were in there doing rehearsals for Miss Saigon which is showing in that theatre at the moment.



Apparently, this area of the foyer is a popular place for weddings. Looks like a lovely setting with a view of the Sydney Harbour bridge.