Previous
Joan Sutherland Theatre Foyer - Sydney Opera House by onewing
Photo 504

Joan Sutherland Theatre Foyer - Sydney Opera House

I am posting early today because I really must catch up with some housework. I am feeling much better today but my house looks as though a bomb has hit it, ha ha.

This is a photo of the foyer of the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Opera House. Unfortunately, we were unable to go inside the Joan Sutherland Theatre because people were in there doing rehearsals for Miss Saigon which is showing in that theatre at the moment.

Apparently, this area of the foyer is a popular place for weddings. Looks like a lovely setting with a view of the Sydney Harbour bridge.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- all those lines really work together to make that figure stand out. I did not know Joan Sutherland had ties in Australia. But come to think of it, I only studied the operas she performed in for my classes- I didn't really study her.
September 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
It is a lovely theatre.

@olivetreeann she was born in Sydney
September 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love your capture of all the lines. Nice pov.
September 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
@kjarn It is, we saw The King and I in the Joan Sutherland Theatre a few years ago.

@olivetreeann As Kathy said Joan Sutherland was born in Sydney to Scottish parents.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise