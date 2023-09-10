Sign up
Previous
Photo 505
Inside Looking Out
This is a photo taken at Sydney Opera House looking out through one of the sails.
I was feeling a bit better today, but we have just filled in our tax returns, and I now have a splitting headache. I think I need a cuppa and a lie down. ha ha.
Still coughing and a bit of a runny nose but other than that not too bad. I just need a quiet night and I will be fine.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
5
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4167
photos
252
followers
117
following
138% complete
View this month »
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry of this amazing sail.
Sorry to hear that you are still not ok Babs, I still have all those symptoms on and off and was told I probably have long covid! It is over 2 years now and not very nice.
Hope you have the possibility to take it easy and shake that headache off :-)
September 10th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Lovely sky view!
September 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
sorry to hear you have long Covid. Kay a friend of mine has the same problem. I did a Covid test and that is negative, just a really persistent cold I think. Head clearing now I have had a cuppa. Always able to take it easy when necessary.
September 10th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful Babs.
Do hope you feel heaps brighter & better very soon!
September 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool perspective
September 10th, 2023
