Inside Looking Out by onewing
Inside Looking Out

This is a photo taken at Sydney Opera House looking out through one of the sails.

I was feeling a bit better today, but we have just filled in our tax returns, and I now have a splitting headache. I think I need a cuppa and a lie down. ha ha.

Still coughing and a bit of a runny nose but other than that not too bad. I just need a quiet night and I will be fine.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry of this amazing sail.

Sorry to hear that you are still not ok Babs, I still have all those symptoms on and off and was told I probably have long covid! It is over 2 years now and not very nice.

Hope you have the possibility to take it easy and shake that headache off :-)
September 10th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Lovely sky view!
September 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana sorry to hear you have long Covid. Kay a friend of mine has the same problem. I did a Covid test and that is negative, just a really persistent cold I think. Head clearing now I have had a cuppa. Always able to take it easy when necessary.
September 10th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful Babs.
Do hope you feel heaps brighter & better very soon!
September 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool perspective
September 10th, 2023  
