Photo 506
Sails
I am posting very early today. Just done some grocery shopping and now I am not feeling too good. Think I will go back to bed for an hour, something I rarely do so must be feeling rough.
I love the sails on the Opera House and have put this collage together.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
4
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4168
photos
252
followers
117
following
Elisa Smith
ace
Great collage. Hope you feel better soon, sometimes you just have to have some down time.
September 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A wonderful collage of the sails.
September 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Wonderful collage of the sails. I hope it's nothing serious and you feel better soon.
September 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sorry to hear Babs hope you perk up asap a lovely collage
September 11th, 2023
