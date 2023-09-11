Previous
Sails by onewing
Sails

I am posting very early today. Just done some grocery shopping and now I am not feeling too good. Think I will go back to bed for an hour, something I rarely do so must be feeling rough.

I love the sails on the Opera House and have put this collage together.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Elisa Smith ace
Great collage. Hope you feel better soon, sometimes you just have to have some down time.
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A wonderful collage of the sails.
September 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Wonderful collage of the sails. I hope it's nothing serious and you feel better soon.
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sorry to hear Babs hope you perk up asap a lovely collage
September 11th, 2023  
