Sydney Art Gallery by onewing
Sydney Art Gallery

I am very late posting tonight. I have had a quiet day today because I had a terrible night last night, coughing most of the night. I have been dosing up on honey and lemon and the cough has eased a little tonight. Still feel very tired though so just off to bed now.

Not up to commenting at the moment so no need to comment on this photo. I just don't want to get behind with posting my Sydney photos.

After spending the morning at the Opera House while in Sydney we went to the Art Gallery in the afternoon.

Here is a photo of the gallery and some of the artworks that caught my eye.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great collection - take care of yourself
September 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful collage and beautiful shots. It must have been wonderful to see.

I sure hope that you will be feeling better soon, if not you'd better see your doc. Sending positive healing thoughts :-)
September 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage and images so nice to be able to view .

Sorry you aren’t well at this time wishing you a speedy recovery.
September 12th, 2023  
