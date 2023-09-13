Sign up
Previous
Photo 508
Auburn Botanic Gardens
Sorry I am a still rather absent at the moment but feeling much better today. I will get back to commenting soon but just want to take it easy for a few days.
Not coughing as much now and hopefully I will get back to commenting on your photos later today.
This collage was taken on our last day in Sydney when we went to Auburn Botanic Gardens before starting our journey home.
Hopefully I will get out this weekend to take more photos when we (fingers crossed) plan on going to Newcastle Museum with friends on Sunday.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage filled with beautiful shots.So many wonderful lines and shapes.
Good to hear that you are feeling better Babs, take care :-)
September 13th, 2023
Annie D
ace
hope you continue to feel better :)
September 13th, 2023
Good to hear that you are feeling better Babs, take care :-)