Auburn Botanic Gardens by onewing
Photo 508

Auburn Botanic Gardens

Sorry I am a still rather absent at the moment but feeling much better today. I will get back to commenting soon but just want to take it easy for a few days.

Not coughing as much now and hopefully I will get back to commenting on your photos later today.

This collage was taken on our last day in Sydney when we went to Auburn Botanic Gardens before starting our journey home.

Hopefully I will get out this weekend to take more photos when we (fingers crossed) plan on going to Newcastle Museum with friends on Sunday.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
139% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
A fabulous collage filled with beautiful shots.So many wonderful lines and shapes.

Good to hear that you are feeling better Babs, take care :-)
September 13th, 2023  
Annie D ace
hope you continue to feel better :)
September 13th, 2023  
