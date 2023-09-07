Previous
Concert Hall - Sydney Opera House by onewing
Concert Hall - Sydney Opera House

At the moment I am posting photos taken on our recent trip to Sydney.

Our first stop on Thursday morning was a tour of Sydney Opera House and this is the recently renovated concert hall.
7th September 2023

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Stunning!
September 7th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I lived for a time in Sydney when the opera house was under construction and I have visited a number of times over the years but I have never seen the inside. Very impressive.
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
September 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Spectacular interior
September 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing capture of this stunning concert hall, I love the colours and shapes.
September 7th, 2023  
