Photo 502
Concert Hall - Sydney Opera House
At the moment I am posting photos taken on our recent trip to Sydney.
Our first stop on Thursday morning was a tour of Sydney Opera House and this is the recently renovated concert hall.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4164
photos
252
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Stunning!
September 7th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I lived for a time in Sydney when the opera house was under construction and I have visited a number of times over the years but I have never seen the inside. Very impressive.
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
September 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Spectacular interior
September 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture of this stunning concert hall, I love the colours and shapes.
September 7th, 2023
