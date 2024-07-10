I Think I Need a Straw

The sun is shining again after a few days of rain.



I wandered down to the foreshore this morning and close to the picnic tables there is a dog bowl so picknickers can give their dogs a drink of water.



I spotted this ibis trying to have a drink. How on earth do they get the water from the bowl to their mouth. He definitely needs a straw.



Sorry I have been a bit absent, but we were out for dinner again last night with friends. It is a busy week. Out again for lunch tomorrow too. That is four days eating out in a week. I am going to forget how to cook at this rate 😂