I Think I Need a Straw by onewing
I Think I Need a Straw

The sun is shining again after a few days of rain.

I wandered down to the foreshore this morning and close to the picnic tables there is a dog bowl so picknickers can give their dogs a drink of water.

I spotted this ibis trying to have a drink. How on earth do they get the water from the bowl to their mouth. He definitely needs a straw.

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but we were out for dinner again last night with friends. It is a busy week. Out again for lunch tomorrow too. That is four days eating out in a week. I am going to forget how to cook at this rate 😂
Rick
Great shot. Would be interesting to find out how they do get water up through that beak.
July 10th, 2024  
Chris Cook
@rickster549 Ibis drink by tilting their head to one side and submerging their beak. Probably not enough room in that dog bowl for him to do that. A for effort though. Nice shot Babs. Well spotted.
July 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing beak
July 10th, 2024  
L. H.
Fun capture and unusual! I got to know it looks similar to this in Florida. I always think they look like a villain in children’s fairytales.
July 10th, 2024  
