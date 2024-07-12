Previous
Little Corella by onewing
Photo 808

Little Corella

Posting early today because I have a friend coming round for a cuppa this afternoon.

I will be posting photos of birds in our garden for the next few days, and this is another cheeky chappie. He also comes up to our family room door squawking to be fed sunflower seeds. He usually brings his lady friend with him too.

When he has got my attention, he just waddles down the garden next to me as I take sunflower seeds to put in the dish for him. He really is a character and will take sunflower seeds from my hand too.
Babs

Rick ace
Wow, great shot. That would be really neat to have them come eat out of your hand.
July 12th, 2024  
