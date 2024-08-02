Previous
Lunch With a View by onewing
Photo 829

Lunch With a View

We have been out for our girlie lunch today at Fingal Bay. I love this restaurant because it has lovely views of Fingal Beach.

It was raining when we arrived there, but the rain soon cleared to lovely blue skies. Still rather chilly though, only 16 c at the moment.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a grand view. Love the waves and clouds
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I suppose the food is just as good.
August 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That is a lovely view. Today is the nicest day we’ve had for a while, nice blue sky and the wind has died down
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise