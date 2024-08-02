Sign up
Previous
Photo 829
Lunch With a View
We have been out for our girlie lunch today at Fingal Bay. I love this restaurant because it has lovely views of Fingal Beach.
It was raining when we arrived there, but the rain soon cleared to lovely blue skies. Still rather chilly though, only 16 c at the moment.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4492
photos
255
followers
134
following
eDorre
ace
What a grand view. Love the waves and clouds
August 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I suppose the food is just as good.
August 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That is a lovely view. Today is the nicest day we’ve had for a while, nice blue sky and the wind has died down
August 2nd, 2024
