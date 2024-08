Port Waratah Coal Services Collage

On Wednesday we went on a U3A bus outing in Newcastle. In the morning, we went to Port Waratah Coal Services, and it was a really interesting tour. Lunch was at Wests in Mayfield and then in the afternoon we went to Miss Porters House which is a National Trust building. I will post the collage from that tour tomorrow.



This is the first chance I have had to put the photos together.



Luckily, I have a day at home today and the sun is shining so I have finally managed to get 3 loads of washing done.