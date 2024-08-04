Miss Porter's House

I am posting very early today because it is my birthday, and we are going out for lunch.



My birthday has gone from being in the middle of summer in the UK to the middle of winter here in Australia. It is only 13 degrees C at the moment, but the sun is shining so I am sure it will get a little bit warmer as the day goes on.



This is a photo taken on Wednesday when we went on a bus tour in Newcastle with our U3A.



After we had been to Port Waratah Coal Services (yesterday's photo) and had lunch, we then we did a tour of Miss Porter's House in Newcastle. It was an interesting tour. Not a very big house but interesting nonetheless



I didn't take the top left photo of the actual house because it was pouring with rain while we were there. I got that photo off the Internet.



The two centre photos on the bottom row are of uranium glass which really glowed when the lady who did the talk shone a UV torch on the glass.