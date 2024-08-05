Previous
Another Lunch Another View by onewing
Another Lunch Another View

Second lunch with a view this week. Friday we were out for lunch at Fingal Bay and yesterday I had my birthday lunch at a Greek restaurant at Soldiers Point and this was the view.

I had a lovely birthday and the moussaka and salad was absolutely delicious.

It was a chilly day but at least it was calm with sunny intervals after our days of rain and high winds.
5th August 2024

Dorothy ace
Such still calm water. You have so many beautiful places to go!
Happy Belated Birthday Babs.
August 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
A greek restaurant on the beachfront! You could imagine you were in Greece! I'm sure your birthday was a happy one with friends etc!
August 5th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful view and reflections - sounds like you hag a wonderful birthday
August 5th, 2024  
