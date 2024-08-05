Sign up
Previous
Photo 832
Another Lunch Another View
Second lunch with a view this week. Friday we were out for lunch at Fingal Bay and yesterday I had my birthday lunch at a Greek restaurant at Soldiers Point and this was the view.
I had a lovely birthday and the moussaka and salad was absolutely delicious.
It was a chilly day but at least it was calm with sunny intervals after our days of rain and high winds.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4495
photos
254
followers
134
following
View this month »
Dorothy
ace
Such still calm water. You have so many beautiful places to go!
Happy Belated Birthday Babs.
August 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
A greek restaurant on the beachfront! You could imagine you were in Greece! I'm sure your birthday was a happy one with friends etc!
August 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautiful view and reflections - sounds like you hag a wonderful birthday
August 5th, 2024
Happy Belated Birthday Babs.