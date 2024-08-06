Previous
Yellow Tailed Black Cockatoo by onewing
Photo 833

Yellow Tailed Black Cockatoo

I was going to post another photo taken at Soldiers Point today but this morning I heard really loud shrieking coming from our garden. I wondered what it was because it didn't sound like one of our regular feathered visitors and then almost at the tip of one of our Norfolk pine trees I spotted this yellow tailed black cockatoo.

I think it was a youngster and he was probably shouting for his Mum. I heard shrieking in the distance too and then his Mum flew into one of our other trees. Mum must have been thinking 'damned kids they always wander off when you aren't looking,' but at least they found each other and then flew off together.

This isn't a very clear shot but as he was almost at the tip of our Norfolk Pine which is about 30 metres tall, I think I got quite a good shot of him considering how high he was.
Suzanne ace
Looking pretty good!
August 6th, 2024  
Tia ace
Great shot with a lovely story!
August 6th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
What a beautiful bird.
August 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
You got a fabulous shot considering the height, I loved your story too.
August 6th, 2024  
