Little Beach Pelicans
I had a hairdresser's appointment this morning and on my way home I drove to Little Beach to see if there were any pelicans at the fish scaling station by the boat ramp. As you can see there were lots of them, all waiting for off cuts of fish.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7
I love the middle one!
August 7th, 2024
L. H.
Wonderful capture
August 7th, 2024
gloria jones
Great captures!
August 7th, 2024
Lois
Great series of photos!
August 7th, 2024
Annie D
When I saw all the pelicans I knew it was you before a scrolled - quite the gathering.
August 7th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous shots of this hungry bunch. How wonderful that you know where to find them.
August 7th, 2024
eDorre
What a great series! Fun captures of the moments
August 7th, 2024
