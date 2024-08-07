Previous
Little Beach Pelicans by onewing
Photo 834

Little Beach Pelicans

I had a hairdresser's appointment this morning and on my way home I drove to Little Beach to see if there were any pelicans at the fish scaling station by the boat ramp. As you can see there were lots of them, all waiting for off cuts of fish.

1 Anticipation

2 Get ready

3 And catch
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7 ace
I love the middle one!
August 7th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Wonderful capture
August 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great captures!
August 7th, 2024  
Lois ace
Great series of photos!
August 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
When I saw all the pelicans I knew it was you before a scrolled - quite the gathering.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots of this hungry bunch. How wonderful that you know where to find them.
August 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a great series! Fun captures of the moments
August 7th, 2024  
