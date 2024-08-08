Sign up
Photo 835
Relaxed
We have been out with the walking group today to Lemon Tree Passage and then out for lunch afterwards and only just got home, so here is another photo taken yesterday at Little Beach.
This pelican wasn't at all interested in queueing up for fish at the fish scaling station and just sat very relaxed on the fence.
Looking at the size of his belly though I don't think he looked too hungry.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous shot!
August 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty.
August 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A beautiful shot
August 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks full up on fish and getting ready for a nap
August 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful portrait
August 8th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Relaxed? with burden of that long beak. haha.
August 8th, 2024
