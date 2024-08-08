Previous
Relaxed by onewing
We have been out with the walking group today to Lemon Tree Passage and then out for lunch afterwards and only just got home, so here is another photo taken yesterday at Little Beach.

This pelican wasn't at all interested in queueing up for fish at the fish scaling station and just sat very relaxed on the fence.

Looking at the size of his belly though I don't think he looked too hungry.
Babs

Babs
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous shot!
August 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty.
August 8th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful shot
August 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks full up on fish and getting ready for a nap
August 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful portrait
August 8th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Relaxed? with burden of that long beak. haha.
August 8th, 2024  
