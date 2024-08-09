Previous
Lemon Tree Passage by onewing
Lemon Tree Passage

Yesterday we were out with the walking group at Lemon Tree Passage, and this is a collage of some of the places we passed along the way.

It was a beautiful day and really warm for winter temperatures reached 20 c.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Kathy A ace
Lovely place for a walk
August 9th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Beautiful day for a walk. Neat collage
August 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Everything looks so calm and still
August 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful collage of these beautiful scenes.

How lucky you are, after just 2 days of sunshine, we are in for weeks of rain again. In July we had more rain than our annual rainfall, and it is still raining :-(
August 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks a stunning place and I love the name
August 9th, 2024  
