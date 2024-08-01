Previous
Dreary Weather by onewing
Dreary Weather

We have had rain every day for the last week, and I decided to have a play with this photo of Salamander Jetty to try and emphasise the dreary weather. I quite like this one on black.

We were out yesterday on a U3A outing to Port Waratah Coal Services and Miss Porters House in Newcastle, but I haven't had chance yet to look at the photos. I will post them soon though.

I have been to keep fit class this morning and now I am feeling rather tired. May have a quiet afternoon. It has been a busy few day here.
Stunner on black!
August 1st, 2024  
