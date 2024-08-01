Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Dreary Weather
We have had rain every day for the last week, and I decided to have a play with this photo of Salamander Jetty to try and emphasise the dreary weather. I quite like this one on black.
We were out yesterday on a U3A outing to Port Waratah Coal Services and Miss Porters House in Newcastle, but I haven't had chance yet to look at the photos. I will post them soon though.
I have been to keep fit class this morning and now I am feeling rather tired. May have a quiet afternoon. It has been a busy few day here.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4491
photos
255
followers
134
following
226% complete
View this month »
eDorre
ace
Stunner on black!
August 1st, 2024
