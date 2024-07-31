Previous
Yin and Yang by onewing
Yin and Yang

We have been out all day today with our local U3A so a bit late posting, just got home.

This is another black and white photo I played with a couple of days ago.

Will catch up later when I have had a cuppa.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
