Photo 851
Wavy Abstract
I am posting a few days of abstract photos.
I had a play with a rainbow pencils photo I posted earlier this year when I was doing the rainbow theme, and this is the result.
This is the same original pencil photo I posted yesterday only this one was made wavy instead of swirl. They look so different don't they.
One of the August words is wavy so here are some wavy rainbow pencils.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4514
photos
252
followers
134
following
233% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstractaug2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
August 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Like very colorful sound waves!
August 24th, 2024
