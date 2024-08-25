Sign up
Photo 852
Abstract Kaleidoscope
Day 3 of my abstract photos, this time a kaleidoscope abstract.
All the photos over the last few days are a different edit on the rainbow pencil photo I took earlier this year.
I love how each edit is so different from the previous one.
This one has to be my favourite so far. Although having said that I did like the swirl abstract posted a couple of days ago too.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
abstractaug2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wowza!
August 25th, 2024
