Previous
Abstract Mosaic by onewing
Photo 853

Abstract Mosaic

One final abstract. I have had fun with my rainbow pencils and experimenting with turning them into abstracts. I quite like this mosaic
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I thought they were smarties at first glance
August 26th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a beauty
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise