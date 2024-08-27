Previous
Along the Cycle Path by onewing
Photo 854

Along the Cycle Path

This triptych is from last Thursday when we were out with the walking group. We walked along the beach one way and then returned to our cars along the cycle paths.

Posting a bit early today because we are just about to go to a U3A talk by a chap who was a senior investigator on the cases of the Ivan Milat backpacker murders. Should be an interesting talk.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Looks like great paths. Great images of them. The talk following sounds interesting.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise