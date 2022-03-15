Tiny flowers

I have no idea what these flowers are. We had a short walk this morning with the boys in the sunshine and I spotted this bush covered with these pretty flowers. This is the first photo I have taken in weeks - not felt up to it al all.



I just wanted to pop in to say hello and let you know I am recovering from the food poisoning - very slowly. It has really wiped me out and I am finding it slow getting my strength back. I am finally eating again - wow I have never lost my appetite before!! Definitely on the mend!! I have managed to avoid covid these last two years and then get floored by food poisoning!! I am not ready to come back on to 365 yet but I wanted you to know I am missing you all!!