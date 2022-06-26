Previous
Lace cap Hydrangea - just opening by pamknowler
122 / 365

Lace cap Hydrangea - just opening

On the top level of our garden are most of my hydrangea shrubs. I didn't cut back any of them last year and so they are all quite tall now. The flowers are just opening and turning beautiful colours. I love the lace cap hydrangeas.
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
