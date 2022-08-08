Previous
Chasing squirrels by pamknowler
158 / 365

Chasing squirrels

George chasing squirrels - he lives in hope. He cannot understand when they disappear up a tree!!
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard
The cats try to chase them up in the trees. So your squirrels are lucky you have dogs
August 8th, 2022  
