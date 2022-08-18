Sign up
165 / 365
Drooping Petunias
Another shot from yesterday after our short rainfall. The petunias do not like the rain!!
We had a shower of rain this morning - 5 minutes only and that's it for the day!! We need more!!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th August 2022 11:00am
Tags
rain
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
petunia
,
drooping
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful! I hope you get more rain
August 18th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful capture, love the raindrops
August 18th, 2022
