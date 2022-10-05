Sign up
182 / 365
Sunny walk
It was a lovely sunny walk this morning but very windy. There were leaves and twigs dropping all around us. The boys were on the lookout for squirrels but I think they were all safely tucked up in bed keeping warm!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Taken
5th October 2022 10:21am
Tags
woods
,
wind
,
country-park
,
sunny-walk
