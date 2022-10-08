Previous
Dinner time by pamknowler
185 / 365

Dinner time

Here we are again in my favourite cottage in Devon. A great journey down and the boys are so pleased to be here.
They seemed hungry so I gave them an early dinner - roast chicken. Spoilt do you think? 🤣🤣🤣
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
50% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Noses down, dinner's up! Brilliant!
October 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Spoilt rotten!
October 8th, 2022  
