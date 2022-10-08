Sign up
Dinner time
Here we are again in my favourite cottage in Devon. A great journey down and the boys are so pleased to be here.
They seemed hungry so I gave them an early dinner - roast chicken. Spoilt do you think? 🤣🤣🤣
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5427
photos
210
followers
137
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th October 2022 4:59pm
dinner
,
george
,
devon
,
finlay
,
hugglepit-cottage
Judith Johnson
Noses down, dinner's up! Brilliant!
October 8th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Spoilt rotten!
October 8th, 2022
