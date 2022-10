One of the family

This is Pablo the Muscovy duck who is Ruth's "baby". She loves him and he follows her around. He started off as a house duck but in the end he got too big and now has a lovely house in the garden. He is friends with the cats and also Smerf their old Staffy rescue dog.



It makes me laugh as we cannot visit with the boys - you can see why!! Four cats, one dog and a duck plus Ruth and her three girls. A happy household!!