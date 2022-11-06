Previous
Christmas cactus again by pamknowler
210 / 365

Christmas cactus again

It's foggy this morning and very damp so no walk so far. I had a play with some of my shots of the Christmas cactus and liked this one. I took it into Topaz Impressions and gave it a saturated watercolour filter.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Annie D ace
love the colours :)
November 6th, 2022  
