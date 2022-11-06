Sign up
Christmas cactus again
It's foggy this morning and very damp so no walk so far. I had a play with some of my shots of the Christmas cactus and liked this one. I took it into Topaz Impressions and gave it a saturated watercolour filter.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
topaz
,
christmas-cactus
,
saturated-watercolour-filter
Annie D
ace
love the colours :)
November 6th, 2022
365 Project
