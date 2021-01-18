Previous
Sunset in the Lakes by pamknowler
9 / 365

Sunset in the Lakes

A stunning sunset on our first day in the Lakes. This was my photo trip in October 2008 - a magical trip with wonderful light on the first day. Luckily I made the most of it as the next few days it rained constantly.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Such a glorious sunset!
January 18th, 2021  
