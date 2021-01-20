Ashness Bridge

One of the most photographed bridges in the Lake District with a view of Keswick in the valley. There we were six photographers with our tripods standing in the fast flowing river to get the best position for this image. Carefully balanced on the rocks trying to avoid ending up in the water. And then along comes a lady walker who sits on the wall of the bridge looking away from us down into the valley. She opened her picnic and started to eat completely oblivious of the six of us waiting to take our shot!! Annoying but very funny. This has happened many times when I have been about to take a photo and someone walks right in front and stands looking at the view. Patience is a virtue we need to practise as a photographer. LOL!