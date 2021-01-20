Previous
Next
Ashness Bridge by pamknowler
11 / 365

Ashness Bridge

One of the most photographed bridges in the Lake District with a view of Keswick in the valley. There we were six photographers with our tripods standing in the fast flowing river to get the best position for this image. Carefully balanced on the rocks trying to avoid ending up in the water. And then along comes a lady walker who sits on the wall of the bridge looking away from us down into the valley. She opened her picnic and started to eat completely oblivious of the six of us waiting to take our shot!! Annoying but very funny. This has happened many times when I have been about to take a photo and someone walks right in front and stands looking at the view. Patience is a virtue we need to practise as a photographer. LOL!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ah another of my favourite places at the other end of Derwentwater! We have walked here many times. Delightful shot. How bizarre about the picnic lady!!
January 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise