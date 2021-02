FoR week 2 Trinkets, Treasures and Trash

I have some beautiful glasses which I treasure - this is one of a pair of glasses which were my mums. She used to like a little drop of whisky and it always looked very tasty in this lovely cut glass.



I don't use the glasses to for drinking but find they come in very useful for photos especially when the photo included another treasure - chocolate - which of course was lucky to remain uneaten until the end of the photo session!!