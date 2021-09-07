Previous
Next
Waiting for the phone call by pamknowler
203 / 365

Waiting for the phone call

The doctor is due to phone today for the results of my BP readings. I have had to take BP twice in morning and twice in evening for 6 days and then work out average BP. I have ended up with a score of 147/85 but as the doctor said I need to aim for 135/ 85 there is a way to go. I think he will increase the dose of the new medication.
I wonder what time he will call? Last time I was told he would phone in the morning and it was 6.15 pm when he finally called! Gone are the days of a face to face appointment!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I tracked my sodium and my blood pressure went way down when I kept under 2000
September 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise