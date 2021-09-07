Waiting for the phone call

The doctor is due to phone today for the results of my BP readings. I have had to take BP twice in morning and twice in evening for 6 days and then work out average BP. I have ended up with a score of 147/85 but as the doctor said I need to aim for 135/ 85 there is a way to go. I think he will increase the dose of the new medication.

I wonder what time he will call? Last time I was told he would phone in the morning and it was 6.15 pm when he finally called! Gone are the days of a face to face appointment!