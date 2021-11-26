Previous
Morning George! by pamknowler
272 / 365

Morning George!

George taking it easy this morning. Wild and windy out there today so our walk is slightly delayed. He is on the sofa watching TV waiting for a dog to appear so he can attack!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
