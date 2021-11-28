Sign up
Shadow play
When we started our walk the sky was dark with heavy cloud and the rain had just stopped. We arrived at the country park and suddenly the sky cleared and the sun came out. The colours popped!!
Just making the most of these autumnal images as very soon the leaves will be rotting and the trees completely bare. Winter is definitely round the corner!!
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5176
photos
241
followers
150
following
6
1
1
365 Year 9
iPhone XR
26th November 2021 11:14am
Tags
golden
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
blue-sky
,
george
,
crunchy
,
country-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Better to have the sun come out when you get there than the reverse.
November 28th, 2021
