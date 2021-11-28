Previous
Shadow play by pamknowler
Shadow play

When we started our walk the sky was dark with heavy cloud and the rain had just stopped. We arrived at the country park and suddenly the sky cleared and the sun came out. The colours popped!!

Just making the most of these autumnal images as very soon the leaves will be rotting and the trees completely bare. Winter is definitely round the corner!!
Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Better to have the sun come out when you get there than the reverse.
November 28th, 2021  
