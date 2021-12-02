Sign up
278 / 365
Snow on the hydrangea
Another shot from two days ago when we had a light covering of snow. I love to see how the wonderful red of the hydrangea flower is turning brown. A beautiful shrub all year round. It looked so pretty with its frosting of snow.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
flower
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
red-now-brown
