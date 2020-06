Chaffinch

The male chaffinches have the most beautiful colour at the moment definitely not looking as scruffy as some of the other adult birds. A busy time at the bird table and this chaffinch was making the most of what food was being knocked off the table in all the scuffles between the birds.



Denise has told me that she has seen the barn owl in the barn so off I went in the hope of seeing it. No luck as it was in it's box. Fingers crossed I get a glimpse of the owl before I leave on Thursday!!