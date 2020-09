Quick upload - for alternate album. As requested by Phyl @phylm-s here are the rubber stepping stones. I have now bought an extra four which means we will be able to get around the lawn without treading on the wet slippery mud/clay which will appear in winter. The dogs running round kills off what little grass there is. Our lawn is mostly weeds - especially dandelions but cannot put down weed killer because of the boys. At least the weeds are green!