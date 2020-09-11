Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 595
My Granddad 2
Another shot taken at the photographers studio. In this case the photographer has coloured the photo. It would have been a B&W photo which they coloured afterwards. Not sure how accurate the colours were.
Edward Morris 1888-1952
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4701
photos
253
followers
146
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
E3100
Taken
7th August 2005 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandad
,
edward-morris
,
coloured-photo-really-b&w
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful to remember our families!
September 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
He has interesting hair too. How fabulous to have these photos
September 11th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful image. I love my hand colored photos of my family.
September 11th, 2020
