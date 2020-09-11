Previous
Next
My Granddad 2 by pamknowler
Photo 595

My Granddad 2

Another shot taken at the photographers studio. In this case the photographer has coloured the photo. It would have been a B&W photo which they coloured afterwards. Not sure how accurate the colours were.

Edward Morris 1888-1952
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful to remember our families!
September 11th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
He has interesting hair too. How fabulous to have these photos
September 11th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful image. I love my hand colored photos of my family.
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise