Photo 616
Instow across to Appledore
I just couldn't resist taking shots with the fabulous clouds!! We had a lovely walk on the firm sand. A great way to start the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank celebrations.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5326
photos
222
followers
144
following
168% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd June 2022 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
beach
,
clouds
,
appledore
,
instow
Lou Ann
ace
I got up at 5:00 AM to watch the Jubilee. So wonderful. The clouds and sky are wonderful in this capture.
June 2nd, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely clouds and scenery
June 2nd, 2022
