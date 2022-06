Mary Jane

Ruth wanted me to take a photo of Mary Jane for her new bus pass. Trying to get her to look at me and smile was almost impossible. She doesn't like her smile - yes another one in the family worried about her looks at 11 years old!! She had her long hair cut off this week for a choppy bob which actually looks good when she hasn't shoved her hair behind her ears!! She is a real Tom boy who never wears a skirt or dress. Where has our pretty princess gone? LOL!!