Photo 618
So hot!!
Such a lovely warm sunny day!! We both had to strip off our jumpers!! We have had better weather this week than we had back in June!!
We are making the most of the good weather to get the boys out onto the beach so that they can have a good run off lead. This is what we call an Indian summer - a last blast before winter hits us.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
