Alternate - Butterfly Bench by pamknowler
Photo 624

Alternate - Butterfly Bench

So many lovely paintings on the wooden bench in the butterfly garden. A wonderful find for me for my Rainbow month!!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely bench.
March 11th, 2023  
