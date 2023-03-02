Sign up
61 / 365
Remembrance Bench WW1
There are 2 benches in the local park dedicated to fallen troops in WW 1 and 2. This is WW1, it looks really poignant in black and white
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Tags
#memorial
,
#war
,
#soldiers
,
#remembrance
