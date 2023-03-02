Previous
Remembrance Bench WW1 by pammyjoy
61 / 365

Remembrance Bench WW1

There are 2 benches in the local park dedicated to fallen troops in WW 1 and 2. This is WW1, it looks really poignant in black and white
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Pammy Joy

