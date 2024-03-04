Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
A beautiful end to the day
The view from my bedroom window was pretty spectacular last night, impressive fiery skies.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
Tags
#nature
,
#sunset
,
#red
,
#orange
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fv!
March 4th, 2024
