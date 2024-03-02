Previous
Birdwatching by pammyjoy
186 / 365

Birdwatching

A lovely egret in the reeds at Blakeney in Norfolk.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 4th, 2024  
