186 / 365
Birdwatching
A lovely egret in the reeds at Blakeney in Norfolk.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
188
photos
23
followers
39
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd March 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#white
,
#bird
,
#egret
,
#birdwatching
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 4th, 2024
