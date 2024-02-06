Previous
Boeing Globemaster 3 by pammyjoy
Boeing Globemaster 3

Not a very good pic because it took me by surprise. A very low flying US airforce transport plane with his landing gear down, flying really low past my office.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Pammy Joy

63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 6th, 2024  
