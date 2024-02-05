Sign up
Previous
Next
184 / 365
St Peter and St Paul Swaffham
It's a picture postcard pretty church in Swaffham Norfolk
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
2
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd February 2024 12:57pm
Tags
#church
,
#norfolk
,
#swaffham
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
February 6th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
How beautiful. A fav.
February 6th, 2024
